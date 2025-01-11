Bracebridge OPP Charge Two Locals With Impaired Driving

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged two local men with impaired driving between January 4th and 7th, 2025.

On Saturday January 4, 2025, just before midnight, a member of the public called police concerned about the condition of a driver who appeared to be having trouble with their vehicle in a parking lot of a building centre on Manitoba Street near Falkenburg Road in Bracebridge. Officers attended, entered into an impaired driving investigation and subsequently arrested and charged 38-year-old Evan Monk of Port Sydney with the following:

Operation while Impaired

Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand

Obstruct Peace Officer

Operation while Prohibited under the Criminal Code X 4

He was held in custody for a bail hearing in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge.

On Tuesday January 7, 2025 at 5:15 p.m. a Bracebridge OPP officer attended a service centre located on Highway 11 North in Gravenhurst and while there noticed a vehicle stopped at the gas pumps for an extended period of time.

The officer approached the vehicle and had to rouse the driver. As a result of their investigation, police have arrested and charged 34-year-old Mackenzie Weaver of Bracebridge with Operation while Impaired by Drug and Operation while Prohibited.

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on February 18, 2025 to answer to his charges.