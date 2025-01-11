Gravenhurst Resident Charged In Connection To Theft From Royal Canadian Legion

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged one person after an investigation into a theft from the Royal Canadian Legion in Gravenhurst.

On November 16, 2024 police began an investigation into the theft of irreplaceable clothing items from the Royal Canadian Legion in Gravenhurst, ON.

Further information was provided that the suspect had listed the stolen items on an online marketplace.

As a result of their investigation, police arrested and charged 49-year-old Alison Nice of Gravenhurst with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime and Trafficking in Stolen Goods.

She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge next on February 4, 2025 to answer to her charges.