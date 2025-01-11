Haliburton OPP Find Impaired Driver At A RIDE Check

Members of the Haliburton Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a Minden resident with an impaired operation related offence as the result of a R.I.D.E. program.

On January 9, 2025, at approximately 11:59 a.m., Haliburton OPP officers were conducting a R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) spot check in the area of Water Street in the Township of Minden Hills. A vehicle entered the area and was met by the officers. After a brief conversation, officers were quickly led to an impaired driving investigation.

As a result of the investigation, James Cousins, a 63-year-old resident of Minden was charged with the following offence:

Operation while impaired – blood concentration (80 plus)

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Minden at a later date. Until then the accused’s driver’s licence is suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for a period of seven days.