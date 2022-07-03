Orillia City Centre Façade Restoration Starts July 5th

Beginning on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, the west portion of the historic Tudhope Building (Orillia City Centre), located at 50 Andrew St. S., will undergo a façade restoration.

“The City Centre building has a storied history reflecting Orillia’s industrial past. We appreciate the community’s patience when accessing services over the next few months as this project moves forward to restore and repair the façade in line with the building’s cultural heritage,” said Mayor Steve Clarke.

Orillia City Centre will remain open throughout the restoration and access through the main entrance on Andrew Street South will be available; however, visitor and accessible parking directly in front of the building will be unavailable during this time. Visitor parking will continue to be available on the south side of the building along with additional accessible parking spots (see Key Map). The accessible entrance at the rear of the building will be available to the public throughout the duration of the restoration project and directional signage will be posted.

The Orillia City Centre brick exterior is more than 100 years old and repairs are required due to damaged bricks, cracked and leaking concrete windowsills, and deteriorated mortar joints as a result of exposure to the elements. This restoration will extend the life of the building and prevent damage and deterioration due to water infiltration.

This phase of the restoration is anticipated to be complete by the end of September 2022.

Once home to the Tudhope Motor Company, the building was designated in 2001 under the Ontario Heritage Act as a property of cultural heritage value due to its historical and architectural value and interest.

A restoration program for Orillia City Centre began on the exterior in 2011. To date, 7,000 sq. ft. of the total 25,000 sq. ft. of the brick façade has been restored. This phase of the project was approved by Council through the 2021 and 2022 budget process for a total project budget of $297,000. A further phase is planned in the City’s 10-Year Capital Budget Forecast for 2024, subject to budget approval.