Try This Strawberry Jello Cake On Your Next Camping Trip

Ingredients:

1 White Cake Mix

1 Package of Strawberry Jello

1 Cup Boiling Water

2 Cups Whipping Cream

Fresh Strawberries

Instructions:

Preheat oven 350 Degrees

Prepare 9×13 baking pan with flour/oil spray

Make the cake according to package instructions, remove from oven and let cool for 10 minutes

While the cake is cooling, make the Jello

Once the cake is cooled, use a fork to poke holes all over it deep so the Jello can get down into the cake

Pour the strawberry Jello all over the top of the baked cake

Refrigerate the cake for 4 hours

When the cake is ready to serve, ice the cake with the whipped cream, top with fresh strawberries and enjoy!