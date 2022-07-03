Try This Strawberry Jello Cake On Your Next Camping Trip

|Strawberry Jello Cake
Ingredients:
1 White Cake Mix
1 Package of Strawberry Jello
1 Cup Boiling Water
2 Cups Whipping Cream
Fresh Strawberries
Instructions:
Preheat oven 350 Degrees
Prepare 9×13 baking pan with flour/oil spray
Make the cake according to package instructions, remove from oven and let cool for 10 minutes
While the cake is cooling, make the Jello
Once the cake is cooled, use a fork to poke holes all over it deep so the Jello can get down into the cake
Pour the strawberry Jello all over the top of the baked cake
Refrigerate the cake for 4 hours
When the cake is ready to serve, ice the cake with the whipped cream, top with fresh strawberries and enjoy!