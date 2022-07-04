Terry Fox Foundation Kicks Off 7th Annual Ride Of Hope In Support Of Cancer Research

On July 9 2022, the Terry Fox Foundation (TFF) invites Canadians to join this year’s Ride of Hope , a bike ride fundraiser inspired by Terry’s Marathon of Hope. Whether it’s a group ride, solo cycling journey, or ambitious biking adventure, the Ride of Hope is a collection of different bike ride experiences across Canada organized by volunteers who want to go the distance to make a difference, just like Terry!

Inspired by his brother and to mark the 35th anniversary of the Marathon of Hope, Darrell Fox and five close friends created a cycling challenge by riding 350km to Mount Terry Fox in northern BC. This challenge kick-started the idea of a Terry Fox Ride of Hope; now grown to include rides across Canada that continue Terry’s mission of funding cancer research in Canada.

“The Terry Fox Ride of Hope offers those who favour pedaling the opportunity to become a member of the Terry Fox legacy of reducing the cancer burden,” says Darrell Fox. “The various Terry Fox rides planned for this summer provide participants with a unique “moving” experience while bringing people together.”

From the trails of British Columbia to the coasts of Nova Scotia, this year there are eight unique rides taking place to date across Canada. In 2022, hundreds of Canadians will honour Terry’s determination by participating in the Ride of Hope, either in a group or on a solo fundraising adventure, collectively cycling over 6,000 km with the goal of raising over $300,000 for cancer research.

All funds raised will support the Terry Fox Research Institute (TFRI), which invests in groundbreaking scientific projects that help to advance discoveries and benefit cancer patients. TFRI leads innovative projects like the Marathon of Hope Cancer Centres Network, which is focused on accelerating precision medicine, and funds pan-Canadian projects in brain, lung, pancreatic and hard-to-treat cancers, where better treatments and diagnostics are greatly needed.

“The Terry Fox Research Institute has played an instrumental role in Canada’s progress in cancer research for over four decades,” says Darrell Fox, who serves on the Board of Directors. “Significantly, the Government of British Columbia last month announced a new lung screening program, the first in Canada, for people at high risk. We are pleased to hear about developments like this that will help to save lives. This is an example of how dollars raised and invested in cancer research are making a difference. TFRI contributed funding for evidence-based work conducted by a pan-Canadian research team that found screening could help this at-risk population.”

The Terry Fox Foundation is looking to expand the Ride of Hope even further and engage avid cyclists throughout the country to lead their own challenge. To learn more, find a ride near you or sponsor a participant, please visit terryfox.org/rideofhope