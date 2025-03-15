OPP Traffic Enforcement During March Break On North Simcoe Roads

With the warm weather of spring arriving during of summer break, officers from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment have been paying attention to motorists driving infractions on roadways in North Simcoe in the interest of road safety.

The following are some of the traffic incidents investigated by detachment members this week.

Suspended Driver

An OPP officer operating a police vehicle equipped with a ALPR (Automatic Licence Plate Recognition) device located a vehicle at 4:21p.m. March 12, 2025 near the intersection of William and Irwin Streets, Midland with the driver showing as a suspended driver. The vehicle was stopped and the driver was confirmed to have his driving privilege’s suspended as well the involved vehicle was found to be uninsured.

As a result of this investigation, the 31 year old male driver of Tay Township was issued summonses to appear before the Provincial Offences court on charges of Drive while under Suspension and Drive Motor Vehicle without Insurance.

Impaired Driver

As a result of a traffic complaint call to the OPP Communications Centre at approximately 2:10 p.m. March 13, 2025, an officer located the suspect vehicle and spoke with the driver at 2:16 p.m. entering into an impaired driving investigation. A further investigation of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a considerable amount of cannabis.

Using the services of a qualified OPP Drug Recognition officer, it was determined that the driver, Robert Debenedictis 47 years of Severn Township was impaired by drug and charged with the following offences.

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada

Possession of over 30g dried cannabis (or equivalent) in a public place contrary to the Cannabis Act

Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Other Drugs contrary to the Controlled Drug and Substances Act

The accused was released and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on March 27, 2025, and his vehicle was towed from the scene and impounded for 7 days, as well his drivers licence was suspended on the spot for 90 days as per the conditions set out in the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.

Stunt #1

On March 13, 2025 at approximately 9:22 p.m. a south bound silver Nissan SUV caught the eye of an OPP patrol officer as it appeared to be travelling well above the posted 60km/hr Simcoe County Road 93 speed limit and it was determined that the vehicle was travelling at 131 km/hr.

The vehicle was safely stopped and the young G2 licensed driver was spoken to by the officer who commenced a further stunt driving investigation resulting in the following charges being preferred upon the 22 year old male of Barrie.

Speeding

Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform stunt – Excessive speed

Driver fail to surrender licence

Contrary to the Highway Traffic Act

The accused will appear before the Ontario Provincial Offences Court at a future date and his vehicle was towed from the scene and impounded for 14 days, as well his drivers licence was suspended on the spot for 30 days as per the conditions set out in the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.

Stunt #2 & #3

The same officer finishing up with the previous stunt driving incident, made observations of a silver Acura and a grey Hyundai both of which were south bound in a race formation at approximately 10:17p.m. from the intersection of Simcoe County Road 93 and Young Street, Midland.

The officer was able to stop both suspect vehicles and entered into a stunt driving investigation with the two drivers.

As a result of these investigations, an 18 year old male G2 driver and an 19 year old male G2 driver both of Midland, were issued summons for the offence of Drive motor vehicle – Perform stunt contrary to the Highway Traffic Act and will appear before the Ontario Provincial Offences Court at a future date.

Both involved vehicles were towed from the scene and impounded for 14 days and both drivers had their licences was suspended on the spot for 30 days as per the conditions set out in the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines