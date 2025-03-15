Huntsville Resident Hannah Shira Naiman And Nathan Smith Seek Community Support to Fund New Album “Love & Labour”

Huntsville resident Hannah Shira Naiman and Nathan Smith of North Bay are reaching out to the community for support as they prepare to record their first collaborative album, Love & Labour. The album, born out of a life-changing car crash and their continued creative partnership, will feature original songs, traditional folk music, and their signature harmony vocals.

Hannah Shira Naiman and Nathan Smith have been performing together for several years, combining their diverse musical backgrounds in Appalachian old-time, bluegrass, and Celtic folk traditions. Their collaboration has always been built on a deep connection to each other’s music and an instinctive ability to blend their voices and instruments. However, after a serious car accident in Northern Ontario last spring, the duo realized just how important their creative work was—and how fragile life can be. Miraculously unscathed, they went on to perform throughout the weekend, and this experience sparked their decision to record Love & Labour as a reflection of their commitment to their music and gratitude for the love and support they receive from their fans.

Now, Hannah and Nathan are asking for help to make this album a reality. They’ve launched a crowdfunding campaign to cover the essential costs of recording and producing the album, and they’re calling on their community of fans, friends, and supporters to help them bring this project to life. The funds raised will go towards the initial recording process, with additional funding for album manufacturing and distribution to be secured through arts council grants.

igg.me/at/HannahNathanDebutAlbum

The Recording Process

To bring this vision to life, the duo will be recording the album on beautiful Wolfe Island, a creative hub just outside of Kingston, Ontario. Surrounded by nature and working with an incredible team of musicians—including producer Jason Mercer (Ron Sexsmith, The Gertrudes), drummer Gary Craig (Jann Arden, Blackie and the Rodeo Kings), and bassist Tim O’Reilly (The Barrel Boys, The Andrew Collins Trio)—Hannah and Nathan are eager to capture the magic of the music in a focused, inspiring environment.

Why the Support of the Community Is Crucial

As much as they are committed to this project, the duo faces the challenge of securing funds for the recording process and production. With current economic uncertainty and the reduced focus on arts funding, they are reaching out to their fans for immediate help.

“We believe this album is more important than ever,” said Hannah Shira Naiman. “We’re living in a time where music can help us find hope, joy, and connection. This album is our way of contributing light into the darkness, and we need the support of our community to make it happen.”

How You Can Help

To support the album’s creation, Hannah and Nathan have launched a crowdfunding campaign, with a variety of reward packages available for backers. From signed polaroids to pre-orders, as well as music lessons and commissioned songs there are options for every level of contribution.

“We are so grateful for whatever you can give,” said Nathan Smith. “If you’re not in a position to contribute financially, simply sharing our campaign on social media helps more than you know.”

To learn more about the campaign, view available rewards, and contribute to the making of Love & Labour, please visit igg.me/at/HannahNathanDebutAlbum