Fuel Innovation Launches Further Faster: Empower HER Orillia And Lake Country Women In Business Accelerator Program

Fuel Innovation, the City of Orillia’s Innovation Collective, in partnership with Georgian College’s Henry Bernick Entrepreneurship Centre (HBEC), is excited to announce the launch of Further Faster: Empower HER Orillia and Lake Country, an accelerator program designed to support women entrepreneurs.

Further Faster: Empower HER is a transformative 10-week program designed to support women and women-led businesses. This program aims to accelerate growth, foster innovation, and empower participants to start and expand their ventures effectively. Set to begin on April 24, 2025, this in-person program will run every Thursday from April 24 until June 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Creative Nomad Studios in Orillia. This is the first time the highly successful Further Faster program, developed by HBEC, will be delivered in Orillia, offering a first-of-its-kind opportunity for local women entrepreneurs.

“The City of Orillia is committed to nurturing innovation and creating opportunities for the next generation of entrepreneurs to thrive,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “The launch of Further Faster: Empower HER in Orillia and Lake Country is an exciting step in providing women entrepreneurs with the tools, mentorship, and resources needed to scale their businesses. By investing in programs like this, we are strengthening our local economy and building a more inclusive, resilient business community.”

Further Faster: Empower HER is tailored for current or aspiring women entrepreneurs in Orillia and Lake Country who have been in business for three years or less. Through this program participants will gain access to business resources worth $10,000, engage in hands-on learning experiences, gain insights from industry experts and peers, and build the skills necessary to start or grow their businesses in the region. The program will be delivered by HBEC facilitators and feature a structured curriculum divided into three core modules: people, plan, and pitch. Topics covered will include understanding customers, market positioning, design thinking, intellectual property and commercialization, preparing and delivering an effective business pitch, and more.

Further Faster has been a proven success at HBEC, and this expansion to Orillia reflects a commitment to fostering a diverse and thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem in the region.

“We are very excited to be partnering with Fuel Innovation to bring HBEC’s Further Faster program to women entrepreneurs in Orillia and Lake Country. This collaboration will help to fuel the entrepreneurial community with additional resources and opportunities for founders to connect, learn and grow together,” said Dr. Mira Ray, Executive Director of Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Georgian.

The program’s cohort size is limited to 25 participants, ensuring an intimate and impactful learning environment. It will conclude with a pitch competition, where one entrepreneur will have the chance to win a $3,000 grand prize to further their business goals.

“Bringing Further Faster: Empower HER to our community is a testament to Fuel Innovation’s dedication to creating opportunities that strengthen our local economy,” said Prerna Sharma, Manager, Fuel Innovation. “This initiative underscores our commitment to fostering a more inclusive and dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem, ensuring that women entrepreneurs in Orillia and Lake Country have access to the resources and support they need to thrive.”

The registration fee for the 10-week program is $175 + HST. Interested participants can learn more and apply online until April 18, 2025.

For more information, visit orillia.ca/innovation or contact Prerna Sharma, Manager, Fuel Innovation, at psharma@orillia.ca.