City Of Orillia Begins 90-Day Notification Period For Automated Speed Enforcement Cameras

The City of Orillia is moving forward with the next phase of its Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) program.

Installation of “Coming Soon” signs is now complete at the three designated locations: Fittons Road West, Park Street, and Westmount Drive South. This marks a key milestone in the road to full implementation, with cameras expected to be operational in 90 days.

“Automated Speed Enforcement is an important tool in our efforts to improve road safety and reduce speeding in high-risk areas,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “With the signage now in place, we are one step closer to activating this program and enhancing safety for pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers alike.”

The 90-day notification period is a required step before ASE cameras begin operation and issuing tickets. Over the coming months, the City will finalize agreements with the Ministry of the Attorney General, Ministry of Transportation, and Hydro One while completing additional infrastructure work and system testing to ensure a smooth launch.

ASE cameras will be installed in Community Safety Zones. The program aims to improve compliance with posted speed limits and protect vulnerable road users, particularly in school zones and other high-traffic areas.

In 2024, Orillia City Council approved the implementation of ASE cameras as part of the City’s broader commitment to traffic safety. Following this decision, staff conducted a data-driven review to determine the most effective locations for ASE deployment, focusing on school and community safety zones where safety is paramount due to high pedestrian activity and vulnerability.

Since the program’s approval, the City has worked through several key steps, including:

Site selection: Identifying Fittons Road West, Park Street, and Westmount Drive South as priority locations based on speed and safety data. Legislative and technical preparations: Coordinating with provincial ministries and utility providers to ensure compliance and feasibility. Signage installation: Implementing the required 90-day advance notification period to inform the public before enforcement begins.

With these steps in place, the City anticipates full implementation of ASE cameras later this spring or early summer. To ensure residents are well-informed, the City will also be launching an educational campaign in the coming weeks to provide details on how ASE cameras work, what drivers can expect, and how the program contributes to road safety.

For more information and updates on Orillia’s Automated Speed Enforcement program, visit orillia.ca/TrafficSafety.