Flood Outlook Issued For Bracebridge, Minden, Parry Sound District

The Ministry of Natural Resources– Bracebridge-Minden-Parry Sound District is advising

area residents that a Watershed Conditions Statement – Flood Outlook bulletin is in effect in

the District until Friday, March 21, 2025.

This message will affect residents within the MNR Bracebridge-Minden-Parry Sound District

for portions of the District of Parry Sound, District of Muskoka, and County of Haliburton

within the Black, Burnt, Gull, Severn, Magnetawan and Muskoka River Watersheds.

Residents and those visiting the area are advised to be aware of current watershed

conditions. Higher than normal water levels and flow conditions may develop throughout the area and residents are reminded to keep a close watch on weather conditions, regularly

check for updated messages, and exercise caution near fast-moving rivers and streams.

Water levels in most lakes are at or below target for this time of year.

MNR advises residents to exercise extreme caution concerning ice conditions. No ice is

safe ice.

Residents and visitors should exercise caution while around waterbodies and maintain

close supervision of children and pets.

Residents that have been affected by high water and flow conditions in the past should

continue take necessary action to protect/secure any vulnerable property in proximity to

rivers and lakes and closely monitor developing conditions and regularly check for updated

messages.

Lower-lying portions of known flood-prone areas may be impacted to various degrees.

The ministry is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions.

Further updates will be issued as appropriate. Description of Weather System

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement.

Significant rainfall is possible the weekend of March 15-16. The frozen ground has a

reduced ability to absorb this rainfall.

What: Total rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 mm with locally higher amounts possible.

When: Saturday evening through Sunday night.

Additional information: Rain, at times heavy, is expected Saturday night into Sunday. With a risk of thunderstorms, local rainfall amounts in excess of 40 mm are possible over some

areas.

Water levels in most lakes are at or below target for this time of year. Rainfall is anticipated

to cause lake levels to rise, and river flows to increase. The current snow water equivalent

is slightly above the historical average for this time of year across the district