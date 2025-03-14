New Date For Door-To-Door Food Drive In Support Of Salvation Army South Muskoka Ministries

The Bracebridge Fire Department and Muskoka Paramedic Services are pleased to reschedule the door-to-door food drive in support of the Salvation Army South Muskoka Ministries food bank for Monday, March 24 from 6 to 9 p.m. This event takes place annually in December for the holidays but was cancelled in 2024 due to a large weather event that effected Bracebridge.

Teams will be canvassing neighbourhoods in the urban areas of Bracebridge to collect non-perishable food items. Participants are asked to place all donations on the front porch by 6 p.m. and listen for the sirens for pickups taking place. Don’t forget to pop out and say hi!

If you are unable to participate on March 24, food donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army Bracebridge Community Church at 456 Manitoba Street. The food bank is in need of:

Men’s and women’s toiletries (razors, soap, shampoo, conditioner, tooth paste, tooth brushes);

Tea and instant coffee;

Side-kick side dish meals;

Peanut free/school-safe snacks;

Feminine hygiene products;

Toilet paper;

Peanut butter and jam; and

Canned meats (chicken, turkey, and fish).

Please do not include any expired items in your donation, and ensure all items are new and unused.

Volunteers Wanted

Help support the door-to-door food drive by volunteering to canvas the urban areas of Bracebridge. Individuals, community groups and sports teams interested in participating in the event can contact Michael Peake, Deputy Fire Chief, at 705-645-8258 extension 3402.