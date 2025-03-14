Gravenhurst Resident Charged With Multiple Property Crimes

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a Gravenhurst resident with multiple property crimes.

On March 5, 2025, at 4:27 a.m., Bracebridge OPP officers were dispatched to break and enter and theft reports at residences in the Kilworthy area of Gravenhurst. The suspect entered vehicles and garages where he removed several items including cash, identification and credit cards. Officers conducted an investigation and with the assistance of surveillance footage determined that the suspect used a stolen credit card at a nearby establishment.

Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and Orillia CSCU executed a search warrant in the City of Barrie where the suspect was located and property belonging to the victims was recovered.

As a result of their investigation, police arrested and charged Brandon TONNA of Gravenhurst with the following:

· Operation While Prohibited

· Trespassing at Night X 2

· Theft of Credit Card

· Possession of Property Obtained by Crime X 2

· Theft Under $5000 from a Motor Vehicle

· Break, Enter dwelling house

· Theft Under $5000

· Mischief

· Fraud Under $5000

The accused has been held in custody for a bail hearing in the Ontario Court of Justice on Friday, March 14, 2025, to answer to the charges.