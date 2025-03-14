Orillia Launches Transit Study To Gather Rider Feedback

The City of Orillia, with support from Georgian College students, is launching the Orillia Transit Study: Your Ride, Your Say survey to gather public feedback on Orillia Transit services. Running from March 10 to 28, the survey invites residents to share their experiences and help shape the future of transit in Orillia.

“The City of Orillia is committed to delivering a transit system that meets the needs of our growing community,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “This survey is an important opportunity for residents to share their experiences and ideas, helping us make informed decisions to improve service, accessibility, and efficiency.”

The survey, which will be conducted by Georgian College Research Analyst students on behalf of the City of Orillia, will collect feedback on key transit topics, including:

Service frequency and routes Barriers to transit use and areas for improvement Interest in on-demand transit options Potential enhancements to bus schedules and accessibility

“The insights gathered from this survey will directly inform how Orillia Transit evolves to better serve our community,” said Danielle Eves, Manager of Parking and Transit. “We encourage all transit riders to participate and have their voices heard.”

The survey is available online at orillia.ca/transit, and paper copies can be picked up at Orillia City Centre (50 Andrew St. S.) and the Orillia Public Library (36 Mississaga St. W.).

To encourage participation, respondents will have the option to enter for a chance to win a free one-month transit pass, Downtown Orillia Dollars, or a pass to the Orillia Recreation Centre upon completing the survey. Survey responses will remain anonymous, and results will be reported back to the City of Orillia and the Transportation and Parking Working Group to help guide future transit improvements.

“Through this collaboration with the City, our students are gaining hands-on experience in data collection and analysis, while contributing to an important community initiative,” said Richard Rinaldo, Program Coordinator of Georgian’s Research Analyst program. “We’re proud to support research that directly benefits Orillia residents.”

For more information and to take the survey, visit orillia.ca/transit.