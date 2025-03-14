Celebrating 12 Years Of The Hospice Huntsville Purple Boot Campaign

Hospice Huntsville is excited to kick off the 12th year of the Purple Boot Campaign. These iconic purple boots, displayed at local businesses and organizations, not only help raise funds but also increase awareness of the vital services Hospice Huntsville provides. The 2025 campaign launched on March 7, alongside the Tulips for Hospice fundraiser.

New This Year:

Introducing the “Where’s the Boot?” social media photo contest, running from March 10 to March 31. Hospice Huntsville invites the community to participate in this fun contest by sharing photos on Facebook or Instagram featuring purple boots around the community.

How to Enter:

Snap a photo of one of the purple boots displayed around Huntsville, Lake of Bays, Port Sydney, or the Almaguin Highlands.

Post the photo on your social media (Facebook or Instagram) and tag Hospice Huntsville.

The participant with the most Purple Boot photos taken at the different locations will win a gift certificate to Boston Pizza in Huntsville!

For contest rules, regulations, and a list of Purple Boot locations, please visit the Hospice Huntsville website at www.hospicehuntsville.com/events.

The launch of the Purple Boot Campaign signifies that spring, and the annual Hike for Hospice Huntsville, is just around the corner. Hospice Muskoka is thrilled to announce they are celebrating the 16th year of the Hike for Hospice Huntsville at a new location. The Hike for Hospice is an opportunity to remember and honour those we have lost while connecting with the support of our community. This year’s Hike takes place Sunday May 4 at the beautiful Limberlost Forest and Wildlife Reserve.