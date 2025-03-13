Muskoka Lakes Spring Freshet Update – March 10, 2025

As we transition to spring and temperatures begin to rise, the Township of Muskoka Lakes is preparing for the spring freshet season and are reminding property owners to take the necessary steps to ensure proper drainage, protect properties, and ensure personal safety is top of mind.

As of March 4, the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) has reported that water levels on most managed lakes in the watershed are either at or below the target operating levels for this time of year and are generally trending downward. They advise that average snow water content across the entire Muskoka Watershed is only slightly above historic normal levels for this time of year.

To minimize flood risks and protect properties, in flood prone areas, property owners should:

Clear snow and ice from around foundation walls, window wells, and drains to prevent water from pooling and seeping into basements. Check sump pumps to ensure they are in good working order and have a backup power source in case of outages. Ensure downspouts and eavestroughs are clear of ice and debris and direct water away from your home’s foundation. Move valuable items and important documents from basements or low-lying areas to higher ground. Secure docks, and any items close to waterways such as outdoor furniture or boats. Consider installing backflow prevention valves in basement drains to prevent sewage backup. Monitor local weather forecasts and water level updates through the Ministry of Natural Resources.

As snow melts and water levels change, please exercise extreme caution around rivers, lakes, and drainage courses.

Stay away from fast-moving water and unstable banks, as they can collapse without warning. Keep children and pets away from all water bodies and ice-covered surfaces, as ice can quickly become unsafe. Do not attempt to drive through flooded areas, even shallow water can be hazardous and unpredictable.

Although some localized areas have received significantly higher than normal snowfall this winter, the MNR advises that these conditions do not necessarily increase the risk of localized or widespread high water across the watershed.

The MNR continues to track snow and water conditions daily and will adjust dam operations as needed in line with the Muskoka River Water Management Plan (MRWMP). Currently, water levels will continue to be lowered in advance of the spring melt. However, MNR dams are not designed for flood control.

If there is an indication or a possibility of high-water levels or flood conditions, the MNR will issue a Water Bulletin. For more information on flood updates, visit the Flood Forecasting and Warning Program website, contact the Bracebridge-Minden-Parry Sound District Water Team via email at watermanagement.psdistrict@ontario.ca, or for floodline mapping and new hydrographs depicting daily water levels in relation to MRWMP operating plans, visit the Muskoka GeoHub.

For additional information about water levels in Muskoka Lakes, please visit the Township website.