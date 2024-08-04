OPP To Host Uniform Recruitment Symposium For Women

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is hosting a recruitment event to further support women on their journey to becoming police officers. OPP’s Women’s Symposium is being held on August 17, 2024, at OPP General Headquarters (GHQ) in Orillia.

The OPP hosts interactive recruitment events periodically and throughout the province to support individuals who are interested in becoming police officers. OPP Women’s Symposium will focus on eliminating and demystifying some of the perceived barriers that women (including those who are cis, trans, assigned female at birth and non-binary) may face when considering a career in policing.

After receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback and requests for additional events following OPP Bound, Women’s Edition, the OPP Women’s Symposium will provide participants with the opportunity to hear from and interact with women in various ranks within the OPP. The event concludes with a shuttle run and will allow participants to prequalify their fitness level for their application.

Date: Saturday, August 17, 2024

Location: OPP General Headquarters

777 Memorial Ave

Orillia, ON

Anyone interested in attending must pre-register. Attendees must adhere to the cancellation policy, dress code and instructions on the registration page. Parking will be available onsite.

For a full list of upcoming recruitment events, visit opp.ca/events.