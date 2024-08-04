Local Businesses Step Up Partnership With Georgian Bay General Hospital Foundation

Three local businesses have stepped up to be the first Strategic Partners in the Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) Foundation’s Business Cares program. Penetang Sand & Gravel, Team Hawke Realty and Triple Tech Heating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Inc. have each pledged $25,000 over the next five years to support the most critical capital priorities at GBGH.

“We are excited and grateful to celebrate the launch of the Business Cares Strategic Partnership tier with three amazing partners,” says Victoria Evans, key relationships officer, GBGH Foundation. “It has been such an honour to learn more about these local businesses, and understand how important health care and community is to each of them. Their investment in our hospital is going to benefit patients for many years to come.”

Growth, expansion of services and continuing to ‘Make Excellent Care Personal’ will be the focus for GBGH in the next few years. These efforts will only be possible with the continued investment and support from the community, including local businesses, who believe in the value of a strong hospital.

“A strong healthcare structure is one of the most important features a community can provide in today’s world. Living in this community with an aging population and a large cottage population we see the increased demand on our local hospital staff and equipment,” shares Jim Hawke, broker, Team Hawke Realty.

“The funds raised through the Business Cares program are very important for our community hospital,” adds Darrell Gillespie, owner, Triple Tech. “Not all communities are so lucky to have a hospital this close. When it comes to emergencies, time is of the essence, minutes can save lives.”

“Supporting this community, and especially our local hospital, is very important to me,” says Chris Ealey, owner, Penetang Sand & Gravel. “It’s our responsibility to make sure that it’s here for us when we need it. It means a lot to be able to support GBGH over the next five years through my business and give back to our community in such an important way.”

For more information on the Business Cares Program, or becoming a Strategic Partner of the GBGH Foundation, please visit https://gbghf.ca/get-involved/business-cares or contact Robyn Blanchet (blanchetr@gbgh.on.ca or 705-526-1300 ext. 5292).