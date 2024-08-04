OPP Find $66,000 Worth Of Drugs After Traffic Stop On Hwy. 11 In Perry Township

The Almaguin Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), with the assistance of the North Bay OPP Detachment and the Almaguin Highlands Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) seized a significant amount of drugs and laid multiple charges following a routine traffic stop.

On August 1, 2024, at approximately 9:45 a.m., officers conducting enforcement on Highway 11 in Perry Township stopped a vehicle for speeding. Upon further investigation, the two occupants of the vehicle were arrested. A search of the vehicle led to a seizure of approximately $66,000 worth of illicit drugs.

Shane Moreau, age 34, of Callander and Derrick STONE, age 35, of Powassan, were charged with the following offences:

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000.00

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking- cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking- fentanyl

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking- oxycodone

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking- hydromorphone

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking- morphine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking- hydromorphcontin

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking- hydromorphone 4mg/1mg

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking- methamphetamine

In addition, the driver of the vehicle, Moreau, was charged with nine offences under the Highway Traffic Act.

Both parties were held in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound.