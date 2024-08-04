West Parry Sound OPP Investigating A Death

The West Parry Sound Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a death.

On July 30, 2024, shortly after 11:00 a.m., West Parry Sound OPP was dispatched to an address on Louisa Street, Parry Sound.

The West Parry Sound OPP Crime Unit is conducting the investigation, in conjunction with North Bay Forensic Identification Services, the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service, which is still ongoing.

There is no threat to public safety at this time and residents of the area should expect to see an increased police presence, further updates will be provided when they become available.