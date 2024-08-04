Ramara Township Launches Recruitment Campaign For A New CAO

The Township of Ramara has initiated a recruitment initiative to identify a qualified and dynamic Chief Administrative Officer to lead the organization.

The Township is looking for a forward-thinking leader who wants to make an impact on our organization and the Ramara community! The ideal candidate should have strong leadership skills and be able to effectively manage the unique challenges faced by the Township, with seven or more years of executive leadership experience within the municipal sector.

The selected individual will be tasked with overseeing the administration and operations of the Township, managing a budget in excess of $37 million, and providing strategic leadership to the municipal leadership team. As part of the role, the CAO is expected to excel in change management, effectively engage with stakeholders, and exercise exceptional decision-making capabilities. The successful candidate must align tasks and initiatives with the organization’s long-term vision and goals to drive sustainable growth and prosperity.

Applications for this position must be submitted by Sunday, August 25, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Additional information regarding the Chief Administrative Officer position can be found on our Employment Opportunitiespage at www.ramara.ca/employment. For further inquiries, please contact interim CAO, Mr. Robin Dunn, C.E.T., M.A., ICD.D, at rdunn@ramara.ca