Ontario Federation Of All-Terrain Vehicle Clubs (OFATV) To Enhance ATV Safety And Education In Rural Ontario

New Strategic Collaboration Signals Joint Commitment to ATV Rider Safety

The Ontario Federation of All-Terrain Vehicle Clubs (OFATV) today announced a strategic collaboration with Co-operators Insurance, a leading Canadian financial services co-operative. This collaboration highlights the shared commitment of OFATV and Co-operators to safety and education for ATV riders in Ontario.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) reported a 125% increase in ATV fatalities in 2024. One-third of these deaths involved alcohol and/or drugs, and over half of the victims were not wearing helmets.1

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Co-operators, whose values and focus on community safety align perfectly with our efforts to promote safety awareness among all ATV riders,” said Shari Black, Executive Director of OFATV.

“This collaboration will help us reach more riders and provide them with the necessary tools and knowledge to ride safely. ATV riding is not just a fun activity but is also essential for many individuals who rely on these machines for work and transportation, particularly in rural areas.”

Guy Laurin, Product Owner for Recreational Vehicles at Co-operators, added, “Co-operators is deeply invested in rural communities, supporting small businesses and local growth, which aligns with our broader mission to foster safe and thriving communities. We look forward to working with OFATV to enhance safety education and awareness for all ATV enthusiasts in Ontario.”

Co-operators Insurance provides customers with simplified insurance processes, including special coverage options and discounts, as well as the option to bundle recreational vehicle insurance with home or auto policies for additional savings.

For more information about Co-operators and their recreational vehicle coverage, visit www.cooperators.ca. To learn more about OFATV and their initiatives, visit www.ofatv.org.