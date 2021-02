The Southern Georgian Bay OPP are currently investigating the disappearance of 53-year-old Romeo Brennan of Midland who was last seen on foot at 9:30 p.m. February 25, 2021 near his home on Nelson Street in Midland.

The male has not been seen since and police are investigating out of concern for Romeo’s health and well being.

Male white, 170cm tall, medium build, brown hair, wearing a dark coloured windbreaker jacket, jeans and shoes.

Call OPP or Crime Stoppers with tips or information.