Illegal Moose Hunt Results In Fines For Muskoka Residents

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) wants to remind moose hunters that they can only harvest moose with the proper licence.

Four men have been fined a total of $3,200 for moose hunting-related offences. Conservation officers launched an investigation after contacting the men in possession of a cow moose, in addition to locating a cow moose shot and left in the vicinity of Lewisham Road, near the Town of Gravenhurst.

Ben Loshaw of Gravenhurst pleaded guilty to hunting two cow moose without a licence and received a $2,000 fine, along with a 15-year hunting suspension. Robert Mackinnon of Bracebridge, and Dion Haight and Irvin Miller, both of Gravenhurst, pleaded guilty to possessing illegally obtained wildlife and each received a $400 fine.

Court heard that on October 19, 2019, a conservation officer contacted the men transporting a cow moose, which none of the hunters were licenced to hunt. The moose and the firearm that was used were seized. Further investigation with the assistance of an MNRF Canine Unit located a second cow moose that had been shot and left to spoil, close to the kill site of the moose that had been seized. Forensic analysis determined that a bullet removed from the spoiled moose originated from the firearm seized from Ben Loshaw.

Justice of the Peace Michelle Vella-Baxter heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Bracebridge, on February 10, 2021.

MNRF conservation officers continue to patrol and protect our natural resources during the current COVID-19 pandemic and would like to remind everyone that by respecting seasons, sanctuaries, bag and possession limits, we all help ensure our natural resources stay healthy. Visit Ontario’s website to learn more about how the province continues to protect Ontarians from COVID-19.

To report a natural resource violation or provide information about an unsolved case, members of the public can call the ministry TIPS line toll free at 1-877-847-7667 or contact your local ministry office. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS. For more information about unsolved cases, please visit ontario.ca/mnrftips.