You Must Meet The Criteria To Book A Vaccination Appointment

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit says that some people who are trying to register online for a COVID-19 immunization are being directed to go right to the link for Input Health without reviewing the Step By Step guide. The Health Unit will be making adjustments to the web pages to ensure the guide is front and centre.

The website and phone lines are crashing because people who don’t meet the criteria are trying to book.

“We want to make sure no one misses the important information that could result in them being turned away at the clinic if they do not have the needed support information with them.” The health unit said in a press release.

“While we continue to work through this – and until the provincial registration system is ready, expected March 15 — we appreciate your support in spreading the word of the importance of reading through the web material on the front page of our COVID-19 webpage www.smdhu.org to determine their eligibility, and required information to successfully book and prepare for their immunization.” The health unit continued.

