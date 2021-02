The OPP Snowmobile, All Terrain Vehicle and Vessel Enforcement Team (S.A.V.E) and The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry were conducting patrols on the Ontario Federation Snowmobile Clubs Trail D near Trail 36.

OPP are releasing details about an incident on Friday at 2 p.m.

After conducting a stop on a snowmobile, 45 year-old Bale Dimovski of Zephyr, was arrested and charged with Impaired Operation and Over 80.

The accused will appear in court on May 4, 2021.