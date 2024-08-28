OPP RIDE Program And Driving Complaint Lead To Impaired Driving In Tay Township

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) program and a driving complaint led officers from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment. to conduct two separate impaired driving investigations recently.

On August 24, 2024, at approximately 4:00 p.m. staff at a Tay Township marina reported to the OPP Communication Centre an individual driving about the marina causing a disturbance and may be possibly impaired. The dispatched officer located the suspect on the property and entered into a drinking and driving investigation.

As a result, Owen KItsemetry 48 years of Barrie has been charged criminally with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on September 12, 2024, was served a 90 day driver’s licence suspension and the involved vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days in accordance to the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.

Another investigation took place on Highway 12 near Wye Valley Road, Midland near 1:48 a.m. August 22, 2024, as officers were conducting a R.I.D.E. program at that location. An officer stopped a vehicle and spoke to the driver at which time an impaired by drug investigation was commenced. A further investigation at Detachment was conducted by a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) officer.

The investigation has resulted in the following criminal code driving charge for Robert BELANGER 65 years of Penetanguishene.

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

Driving while under suspension

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on October 3, 2024, was served a 90 day driver’s licence suspension and the involved vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days in accordance to the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.