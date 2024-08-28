Back To School Reminders – Watch For Kids And Buses / Don’t ‘Overshare’

Watch For Kids, Buses and Don’t ‘Overshare’

(It’s that time again – excited kids will be on the streets and so will school buses.

Drivers – Keep your eyes on the road ahead and NOT ON YOUR PHONE . Watch for young people walking or biking to and from school and be prepared for those big yellow buses to be making frequent stops.

Yellow flashing lights mean the bus is preparing to stop Red flashing lights and the “stop” arm mean you MUST stop Give school buses extra room on the roadway Slow down and use extra caution when traveling through school zones Watch for and obey crossing guards. They are there to help protect kids

Passing a stopped school bus, with its red lights flashing, puts young lives at risk AND means a fine of $400 to $2,000 and six demerit points for a first offence.

Parents – Remind your kids about safety rules when it comes to getting on and off buses, or to always use sidewalks and crosswalks if they are available.

Sharing first day photos – Those first day pics are great to share with family and friends on social media, BUT criminals can use the opportunity to harvest information from these posts. Play it safe:

Remove any mention of the particular school Remove age and grade information Ensure your privacy settings are set properly Ensure your post is only being shared with friends you know

Let’s all accept the shared responsibility to make the beginning of the school year a safe and fun event.