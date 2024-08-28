Back To School, Back To Safety Reminders For School Crossing Zones

The City of Orillia is reminding residents to play it safe when school resumes on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024.

“With back to school, more people will be on our streets walking, cycling or driving to school,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “I urge everyone to obey pedestrian signals and crossing guards, to reduce speeds in school zones, and to stay alert. Let’s work together to ensure that this school year starts off safely for everyone in our community.”

Remember the following safety tips for back to school:

New signalled pedestrian crossing zone on Coldwater Road – A new pedestrian-activated, signalized crosswalk has been installed on Coldwater Road at the bottom of the hill between Emily Street and Cameron Street. This crosswalk is particularly busy during early morning and afternoon as high school students access the walking trail to Park Street to arrive at Orillia Secondary School. Motorists are reminded to stop in both directions when the pedestrian crossing lights are flashing.

Observe school zone speeds – School safety zones in Orillia have speed limits reduced to 40 km per hour when the lights are flashing. School zone lights will flash between 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and from 3 to 4 p.m. on weekdays, except along Park Street, which flashes from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 2 to 3 p.m.

Watch for crossing guards and obey their instructions – Crossing guards will be back on duty starting Sept. 3, 2024. Drivers are required to stop and yield the entire crosswalk until all pedestrians, including the crossing guard, have exited the crosswalk.

Learn and follow parking restrictions – Most schools in Orillia have parking restrictions on the surrounding streets to ensure everyone can get to and from school safely. When dropping off or picking up students, parents/guardians must park legally. City of Orillia Municipal Law Enforcement Officers will be patrolling school zones to ensure the parking regulations are followed.

Walk or wheel to school – The City of Orillia is encouraging students to walk or wheel to school for the physical and mental health benefits achieved through exercise and to help reduce traffic around schools, which increases safety for everyone.