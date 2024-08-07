OPP RIDE Checks On Highway 12 In Midland Finds Impaired Driver

Officers from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment set up a R.I.D.E. program in the interest of road safety on Highway 12 near Wye Valley Road, Midland at approximately 12:30 a.m. August 3, 2024.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., a pick up truck entered the R.I.D.E. and an officer entered into a drinking and driving investigation after speaking with the driver.

As a result of this investigation, John Phillip Chillcott 52 years of Gloucester has been charged criminally with Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 15, 2024 was served a 90 day driver’s licence suspension and the involved vehicle was towed and impounded for 7 days in accordance to the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.