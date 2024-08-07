Driving Complaint Leads To Impaired Driving Charges For Tay Township Driver

Observations by a motorist on Highway 12 near Reeves Road in Tay Township at approximately 9:35 p.m. August 2, 2024 of a vehicle being operated by a possibly impaired driver has led to Impaired driving charges after investigation for a Tay Township resident.

The motorist made a 911 call reaching the OPP Communications Centre in Orillia, dispatching members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment to observe for a west bound Highway 12 Chev pick up truck and its licence plate.

The vehicle was observed by an officer at approximately 9:44 p.m. proceeding north bound on Simcoe County Road 93 in the Town of Midland and was safely stopped. The driver was spoken to by the officer who then entered into an impaired driving investigation. The driver was arrested at the scene for further investigation and a 42 year old male passenger of Penetanguishene was also arrested and taken into custody on outstanding arrest warrants. A search of the vehicle also resulted in the seizure of a quantity of open and sealed liquor.

The driver, Teresa Budney 51 years of Tay Township has been charged criminally with the following offences,

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Having care or control of a motor vehicle with open container of liquor

Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 15, 2024 was served a 90 day driver’s licence suspension and the involved vehicle was towed and impounded for 7 days in accordance to the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.