Barrie Welcomes The Ride For Refuge On October 5

Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions, a local child, youth, and family services agency and registered charity, is encouraging locals to gear up, register, and fundraise in the Ride for Refuge (RIDE).

The Ride for Refuge is a family-friendly bike and walk taking place on Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Barrie Community Sports Complex. Those interested in participating can visit their page here.

Funds raised through the event will directly support SMFC’s local anti-human trafficking initiatives. Every day, they receive calls about local children, youth, and families being trafficked or at risk of being trafficked. Human trafficking targets primarily young adolescents, as young as 13 years old. These are traumatic offenses affecting the family down the street, your child’s classmate, and the teenager who attends high school around the corner. Through their anti-human trafficking initiatives, their goal is to ensure safety, stability, and a hopeful future for our friends and neighbours most at risk in our community. Nationally, Ride for Refuge has raised over $23,000,000 for Canadian charities since its inception in 2004. With their first event, Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions has set a goal to raise a minimum of $20,000.

The Barrie RIDE event begins and ends at the Barrie Community Sports Complex pavilion, located at 2100 Nursery Road, Midhurst. Participants can choose to walk 2.5 or 5km or to bike a 10 or 20km route. There will be supported rest stops along the way and a tasty celebration meal at the finish line. All those who raise over $150 (or $75 for youth) will earn a limited edition 2024 RIDE t-shirt.

An expected 15 teams and 100 participants, including staff and friends of Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions, are expected to attend. Food at the event is sponsored by Freshii. They are currently looking for local businesses interested in applying as lead, supporting, rest stop, and route sponsors.