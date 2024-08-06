Huntsville Festival Of The Arts And Rotary Club Of Huntsville Invite Applications From Directors For Their 2025 Spring Musical

Do you dream of directing your favorite Theatre Musical? This could be your chance!

The Huntsville Festival of the Arts and Rotary Club of Huntsville are looking for experienced, creative directors who are interested in bringing their vision to life and creating theatrical magic on the Algonquin Theatre stage from April 4-13, 2025

Now in its 17th year, the annual spring musical is an opportunity for community members from Muskoka and surrounding areas to make connections with others, develop their theatrical skills and to have fun. There have been a wide variety of musicals presented over the years, most recently School of Rock which sold out its run of 7 shows and featured over 70 local performers and crew members of all ages.

Applicants should submit their materials by email to:

dan@huntsvillefestival.ca

Potential directors are invited to submit the following:

A cover letter stating the musical title(s) in which you are interested along with a synopsis and links to videos if available. (Please provide more than one suggestion, as all musicals will not be available or appropriate for the Huntsville audience.)

A current resume highlighting relevant experience

Names and numbers of two arts-related references, for example, theatre groups for which you have worked previously

Application deadline is August 20, 2024.

Selected candidates will be invited for an interview.

Please note, this is a volunteer position.

Full application details can be found at www.huntsvillefestival.ca

For more information contact Hannah Naiman, Director of Programs, Education and Outreach, Huntsville Festival of the Arts, Huntsville, ON

hannah@huntsvillefestival.ca 705-788-2787