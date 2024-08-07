Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department Responding To Incidents Of Children Locked Inside Vehicles

The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department has been actively responding to incidents this summer where children have been accidentally locked inside vehicles. These situations can be extremely dangerous, especially during hot weather. We urge parents and caregivers to take precautions to prevent such incidents and ensure the safety of their little ones.

Safety Tips for Preventing Child Lock-In Incidents:

Never Leave a Child Unattended: Whether it’s just for a few minutes, never leave a child alone in a vehicle. Even with windows down or parked in the shade, the interior temperature can rise rapidly. Check the Back Seat: Before locking your vehicle and walking away, make it a habit to check the entire vehicle, especially the back seat. Children can easily be forgotten in the rush of daily life. Use Reminders: Place personal items like a purse or briefcase in the back seat as a visual reminder to check before locking the doors. You can also put a stuffed animal in the passenger seat to remind you that a child is in the back. Secure Car Keys: Keep car keys out of a child’s reach to prevent them from accidentally locking themselves inside. Educate Children: Teach children that a vehicle is not a play area and emphasize the importance of staying out of parked cars.

Remember, even a short time in a hot car can be life-threatening for a child. Act fast if you see a child alone in a locked car: call 911 immediately.