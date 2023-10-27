OPP Response To Court Decision Of Police-Involved Assault in Orillia

From the OPP

Police-Involved Assault in Orillia

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is aware of the court’s decision Thursday in Orillia, convicting an OPP member of Assault Causing Bodily Harm.

We are currently reviewing the decision and details of the case.

“We recognize that it can be deeply troubling when a police officer is convicted of, or even accused of a criminal offence. The OPP is a very large service and serious breaches of the law or professional standards by our members are rare. We hold our officers to the highest standards of professionalism and are committed to ensuring that we maintain the public’s trust.” – OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique

The OPP and its members take great pride in its values:

Serving with pride, professionalism and honour.

Interacting with respect, compassion and fairness.

Leading with integrity, honesty and courage.

The OPP values its relationships with our communities and we will continue to focus on our mission to serve our province by protecting its citizens, upholding the law and preserving public safety.