Dates And Details Announced For CP Holiday Train 2023

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is pleased to announce the schedule and artist lineup for its 25th annual Holiday Train program, which will begin rolling across Canada and the U.S. on Nov. 20. Each year, this beautifully illuminated train travels across CPKC’s network spreading holiday cheer and raising donations to help people struggling with food insecurity.

“The Holiday Train program is close to the hearts of our CPKC family. Our railroaders take great joy in joining communities across our network as they come together in the giving spirit of the holidays,” said CPKC President and CEO Keith Creel. “We are proud to support local food banks as we fight food insecurity by collecting food and raising money and awareness. I am grateful to all the railroaders and community members who have supported the Holiday Train over the past quarter century and made it such a success.”

Since the Holiday Train program began in 1999, it has visited hundreds of communities and raised over five million pounds of food and more than $22.5 million for community food banks.

“We are thrilled to have the CPKC Holiday Train once again visit Kansas City this season,” said Stephen Davis, President and CEO of Harvesters — The Community Food Network. “It’s such a fun event for the community that also raises food and funds for the 252,000 neighbors in our region experiencing food insecurity. We are grateful for CPKC’s dedication to help us build a community where no one goes hungry.”

This year’s Holiday Train tour will include 191 live music shows in six provinces and 14 states. For the first time, the Holiday Train will host shows in Pittsburg, Kan., Joplin, Mo., Heavener, Okla., Mena, Ark., Texarkana, Texas, and Shreveport, La. Performing on the Holiday Train will be Virginia to Vegas, Trudy, Anyway Gang, Tyler Shaw, Kiesza, Seaforth, Tenille Townes, Breland, MacKenzie Porter and Dallas Smith.

Additionally, the Holiday Express train will make 20 public stops across CPKC’s network in Louisiana, Missouri and Texas. The festive six-car Holiday Express train with intricate displays inside and out will bring Santa Claus and his elves to visit children and families as it continues its tradition of giving to The Salvation Army.

A full schedule and details of this year’s Holiday Train and Holiday Express train is available at cpkcr.com/holidaytrain.

“I could not be more excited to be getting back on board the Holiday Train again. I feel like I witnessed the best parts of the human spirit on the ride last year, with everybody bundled in the cold bringing donations for their local food bank,” said Tenille Townes, Canadian country music singer-songwriter and CCMA Award winner. “I can’t wait to play and see communities along the way coming together again this year!”

Each event is free, with CPKC encouraging every attendee to make a monetary or heart-healthy food donation to ease hunger needs in their community. Local food banks will be accepting donations at each stop to help ensure those in need can access adequate food this holiday season and year-round.