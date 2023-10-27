MROO Awards $3,000 Scholarship To Gravenhurst Student

Through its MROO Scholarship Program, MROO (Municipal Retirees Organization Ontario) has awarded $134,000 in student scholarships distributed to 44 exceptional students across the province. The scholarships will support recipients in their post-secondary studies.

MROO is divided into 9 Zones across Ontario with Zone Directors responsible for each region. Scholarships are awarded in each Zone. Recipients were determined based on the number of applicants and specific eligibility criteria, including the student’s leadership skills, volunteer experience, and commitment to making a difference in their communities. From Zone 9 – which includes Gravenhurst: a $3,000 Scholarship was awarded to Clara Pringle who is studying Medical Science at the University of Western Ontario.

Cindy Snider, Director of Zone 9 explains the importance of the MROO Student Scholarship program – “Here at MROO, we are huge supporters of education and lifelong learning. I am so happy to be a part of MROO and see the positive impact we are making in our local communities through our annual Scholarship program. Congratulations to all our scholarship recipients this year and best of luck with your studies!”

“These young students were chosen based on their academic achievements and efforts to give back to their communities ” said Keith Robicheau President of MROO. “MROO’s mission is to support our members and their families and improve the lives of all Canadians. We hope these scholarships will support each recipient in their studies and help them to achieve their academic and future career goals.”

The MROO Scholarship program aligns with MROO’s core mission to support current MROO members and their families and help the next generation to succeed and give back to their communities. These scholarships represent the importance MROO places on education and investing in the next generation of leaders.

Website

https://www.mroo.org/en/index.aspx

Scholarship Page:

https://www.mroo.org/en/whats-happening/2023-scholarship-recipients.aspx