Bancroft Resident Charged With Assault After An Altercation

The Bancroft Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has charged one person following an altercation.

On October 23, 2023, shortly after 5:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to a disturbance call at a business on Station Street in the Town of Bancroft. Officers attended the location where the investigation resulted in police arresting one adult.

Christopher Robinson, a 42-year-old from Bancroft, has been charged with the criminal offence of Utter threat and Assault.

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on October 26, 2023.