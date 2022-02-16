OPP Release Details After Tuesday Night Pursuit That Started In Huntsville

Continuing coverage on a story we first told you about last night.

On Tuesday February 15, 2022 at 9:14 p.m., Huntsville OPP officers were conducting speed enforcement on Highway 11 southbound in Huntsville and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Officers set up a spike belt on Highway 11 southbound at Highway 118. The jeep refused to stop on Highway 11 into Bracebridge and exited onto Taylor Road.

Officers were able to stop the vehicle on Taylor Road using strategically placed cruisers (rolling block) and during the maneuver, the driver struck the police cars in an attempt to flee causing damage to a police vehicle.

Officers were able to gain control of the driver and placed him under arrest.

During a subsequent search, officers located a conducted energy weapon, which is prohibited in Canada, along with break-in tools in the vehicle.

Police have charged 27-year-old Kyle Coombes of Brampton, ON with the following:

Flight from Peace Officer

Dangerous Operation

Assault a Peace Officer with a Weapon x 5

Resist Peace Officer

Operation while impaired

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Possession break in Instruments

Possession of Prohibited Device

Instrument for use in copying credit cards-makes

Failure to comply with release order-other than to attend court

Possession property obtained by Crime under $5000

Drive motor vehicle with cannabis readily available

Speeding 133km/hr in a posted 100km/hr zone

Driver fail to properly wear seatbelt

Driving while under suspension

Drive motor vehicle no licence

The accused remains in custody and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge today for a bail hearing.

There were no injuries reported.