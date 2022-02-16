Southern Georgian Bay OPP Report Two Impaired Drivers

After observing a vehicle sitting atop the snow bank at the intersection of Simcoe County Road 93 and Darby Road in Tay Township at just after 1 a.m. February 12, 2022 a call was placed by a motorist to the OPP to investigate.

Officers from the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment attended and searched the nearby area for the driver of the vehicle who was located by officers.

An investigation was commenced and as a result, Christian Amonsen 26 years of Wasaga Beach has been charged with the following offences.

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Fail to report accident

Fail to remain

Fail to notify change of address – licence

Being intoxicated in public place

Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

The accused was released on an undertaking to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on February 24, 2022. The involved vehicle was towed and impounded for 7 days and the accused’s drivers licence has been suspended for 90 days as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.

On February 13, 2022 just before 2 p.m. an OPP officer observed a southbound Highway 400 vehicle at a high rate of speed in Tay Township.

The officer was able to ascertain the speed of the vehicle to be in excess of 50 km/hr over the the 100 km/hr limit and safety stopped the vehicle.

A roadside investigation with the driver and involved vehicle began resulting in the seizure of a quantity of open liquor and cannabis both of which were readily available to the driver.

As a result a 21-year-old male driver of Guelph was charged with

Speeding in excess of 50km/hr of the posted limit

Stunt Driving in relation to excessive speed

Driving with Liquor readily available

Driving with Cannabis readily available

The involved vehicle was towed and impounded for 14 days and the accused’s drivers licence has been suspended for 30 days as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines. The accused will appear before the Ontario Provincial Offences Court at a future date.

R.I.D.E. CHECK STOPS

Officers in an effort to reduce the incidence of impaired driving on area snowmobile trails and roadways officers over the weekend conducted 7 R.I.D.E. check stops checking 70 snowmobilers and 10 R.I.D.E. check stops checking 133 vehicle drivers for signs of impairment with no impaired driving charges being issued.