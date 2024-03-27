Get Ready For Major Construction On Taylor Road In Bracebridge Set To Begin In Mid-April

Westbound traffic only across Taylor Road Bridge until early summer.

Wednesday, March 27, 2024 (Bracebridge, ON) – Construction to improve the Taylor Road bridge, sewer and water lines in Bracebridge is scheduled to start on April 15. In the coming days, contractors will be onsite to conduct initial investigations to ensure a smooth start.

All shops and restaurants will be open during construction. However, traffic flow will be altered. Residents and visitors are asked to plan ahead and follow the signs. The project will be completed in two phases.

Phase 1: Work and impacts

Work to compete:

fix the surface of the bridge

connect a new sewer

replace the watermain

Timeline: mid-April to early summer

Traffic impacts:

Taylor Road will be reduced to a single westbound lane between Front Street/Bird Lane and Hiram Street (towards Downtown).

Eastbound traffic will detour to Entrance Drive/Cedar Lane.

There will be a multi day full road closure required as part of this project. The District is committed to minimizing the impact on our community and will provide residents, businesses, and visitors with notice in advance.

Phase 2: Work and impacts

Work to complete:

repairs to the underside of the bridge

Timeline: Early summer to early fall

Traffic impacts:

The road will be open in both directions most of the time.

Expect some periodic lane closures.

Emergency Services

The District places a strong emphasis on early planning and coordination with emergency services partners. Residents can trust that, whether facing routine work or emergency situations, community safety is our top priority, and our partners are dedicated to answering the call.

The Importance of the Project

The bridge is more than 60 years old and requires repairs to extend its life. The current sanitary sewer is too small to manage increasing flows and the watermain needs replacing to reduce risks of drinking water outages. Council approved this project as part of the 2024 Capital Budget.

The District is taking a one and done approach to this project by fixing the bridge, the sewers and the watermains at the same time. This approach is more efficient, will save taxpayer dollars and reduces the need to close this section of the busy road again in the near future.

When complete, the bridge will be smoother to drive on and will last longer. There will also be greater sewer capacity, and more reliable water infrastructure that will ensure residents who live east of the bridge have sustained access to the drinking water they need.

Stay informed about the Taylor Road Improvement project, visit www.muskoka.on.ca/taylor-road for the latest information and updates.