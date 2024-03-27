Penetanguishene Resident Removed From Roadway For Impaired Driving

The driving abilities of a 28-yearr-old Penetanguishene resident operating a grey Kia northbound on Main Street, Penetanguishene caught the watchful eye of an officer from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment around 11:55 p.m. March 23, 2024. The officer observed the vehicle go east on Robert Street East and north on Fox Street was able to safely stop the vehicle at Burke Street after observing several driving infractions.

After speaking with the lone driver, the officer entered into a drinking and driving investigation resulting in James Aldridge being charged criminally in relation to this investigation with the offences of Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs and further with Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on April 11, 2024, was served a 90 day driver’s licence suspension and the involved vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days in accordance to the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.

Detachment officers conducted six Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) programs over the weekend checking 45 drivers for signs of impairment in their commitment to increasing road safety on area roadways.