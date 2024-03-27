Orillia OPP Requesting Public’s Assistance In Identifying Two Individuals In Relation To Fraud Investigation

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two individuals in relation to a fraud investigation.

In December 2023, the Orillia Detachment received a call for service regarding a local business being defrauded $20,000. An investigation was conducted, and police learned the money was transferred to an account in Edmonton, Alberta.

Police are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying the two suspects that attended a bank in Edmonton and withdrew the money in four separate transactions.

If you’re able to identify any of these individuals, contact police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.