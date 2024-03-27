Bracebridge Resident Receives Ontario Medal For Good Citizenship Award

Today, Ontario honoured the outstanding volunteer contributions of 13 individuals with the Ontario Medal for Good Citizenship to recognize the lasting impact their exceptional civic leadership and volunteerism has made in their communities and the province.

Ontario Medal for Good Citizenship – 2021 and 2022 Recipients

2021 Recipients :

Brandon Arkinson – Toronto

From the time he was 12, Brandon Arkinson was a true believer in the healing power of community. His zest for overcoming adversity and helping marginalized populations comes from his own struggle with disability from an earlier accident. A graduate of Disability Studies, his education fuelled a desire to give back to the community. He has fought hard for disabled students in Toronto, newcomers to Canada facing numerous barriers, Indigenous women seeking a safe place to gather, and homeless men in need of clean clothes and dignity.

Joe Botelho – Mississauga

Joe Botelho has changed the lives of many individuals with disabilities through his efforts with the Luso Canadian Charitable Society (LCCS). This charity now has three modern support facilities for disabled persons, serving more than 200 families annually across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA). He was instrumental in developing the Portuguese Cultural Centre of Mississauga, and has been recognized with numerous honours and awards, including the 2021 Portuguese Government Order of Merit for Outstanding Contributions.

Amy Tjen – Mississauga

The commemorative book, “Hazel McCallion – a Century of Accomplishment,” was spearheaded by Amy Tjen, and has raised over $3 million for Trillium Health Partners. Her countless contributions to the Community Foundation of Mississauga, University of Toronto Mississauga, the Yee Hong Senior and Long-Term Care Centres, and the Mississauga Board of Chinese Professionals and Businesses have enhanced the well-being of her community and beyond.

2022 Recipients :

Susen Anderson – Mississauga

Through “The Fresh Start Project,” Susen Anderson is helping the vulnerable rebuild their lives. She’s helping individuals and families transition from a shelter to housing and providing help filling their cupboards, shelves and drawers with gently used and new, basic household and personal items. Her ability to connect with the “mama bears” – those mothers who fiercely protect their families – allows her to discover what they need and what they hope for because it is hard to build a life of purpose without safety, security, and a sense of community.

Evelyn Archibald – Bracebridge

Evelyn Archibald has supported many non-profit and government programs through her time and skills. She has volunteered for everything from the Muskoka Conservancy and Habitat for Humanity to the Canadian Federation of University Women and the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario. Whether helping the most vulnerable and in need, assisting those in difficult times, or enriching the community, it is done with compassion.

Alison Canning – Toronto

“Let’s Get Together” was founded by Alison Canning to reduce the divide between technology and communities in need. She’s worked tirelessly to refurbish and deliver computers to low-income people, while diverting e-waste from landfills. She also secured low-cost internet service for individuals, while connecting parents and their children to valuable resources to gain knowledge, develop new skills and build their own support network as they explore their own career pathway.

Douglas Diet – Windsor

Dedicated to honouring veterans, Douglas Diet began a nationwide campaign to include placement of poppies on historically named street signs that now adorn many streets throughout Windsor in perpetuity. His many community efforts include coaching at LaSalle Rowing Club, where he established a para-rowing program for athletes with disabilities. He has been recognized for his endeavours promoting literacy and received the 911 Community Service Award for many years serving on the boards of homeless shelters.

Carrie Hayward – Hastings

As a former Board member and current volunteer at LOFT Community Services, Carrie Hayward has worked around the clock to help people facing mental and physical challenges. Her crowning achievement is the construction of Bradford House, which provides housing for up to 100 at-risk seniors and homeless individuals. A fierce advocate for the marginalized, she strongly campaigns for the dignity they deserve. Carrie’s time, effort and support will be a lasting legacy.

Linden King – Mississauga

For over 30 years, Linden King has served his community in a number of ways, including as Chair of the city’s Black Caucus; Chair of the United Way’s Black Community Advisory Council; and Co-Chair of the Peel Region Police Black Community Advisory Group. He has collected and donated hundreds of pounds of food for the Eden Community Food Bank and has coached with numerous clubs and organizations. As well, he was Community Liaison for the Toronto Caribbean Carnival and Director of the Mississauga Arts Council.

Gilles LeVasseur – Ottawa

For over 25 years, Gilles LeVasseur has worked tirelessly to improve his community’s well-being. He gave a voice to hearing-impaired French speakers in Ontario. He raised funds to support people in palliative care and obtained medical services for veterans. For children with disabilities, he teamed up with the Blue Jays Care Foundation to give these kids the joy of playing baseball. And with Hôpital Montfort, he offered legal counsel pro bono on ethics issues and rights of patients.

Nancy Milton – Mississauga

Nancy Milton is creator and co-founder of “The Fresh Start Project” designed to help women, vulnerable families, newcomers and other marginalized groups settle into new homes. Among her many community initiatives, she is organizer of an annual food drive, co-leader of the Women’s Hamper initiative, and creator of Ruthie’s Runners for Princess Margaret Hospital. A true leader, Nancy Milton activates positive change when the community is in need and inspires others while delivering community results through countless causes.

Frank Moore – Tillsonburg

Frank Moore served as President of Breast Cancer Support Services, the Kinsmen Club of Erin Mills, and the Rotary Club of Tillsonburg. Among a number of volunteer efforts and causes, he worked tirelessly to ensure veterans of the First and Second World Wars were recognized locally and internationally. He initiated a project that saw the names of servicemen killed in battle placed on a local cenotaph and directed a project honouring the lives of a fallen aircrew shot down over the Netherlands in 1943.

Narine Dat Sookram – Kitchener

Migrating to Canada over 30 years ago, Narine Dat Sookram sought to build a career but did encounter some barriers. So, he built a reputation for helping newcomers find employment. His skills as a social worker also helped immigrants who were suffering from mental illness. But his crowning achievement was the establishment of Caribbean Spice Radio (of Radio Waterloo) to help provide his West Indian community with a sense of home.