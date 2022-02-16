Feds Dropping Pre-Arrival PCR Test For Fully Vaccinated Travellers Starting Feb. 28

Recent data indicates that the latest wave of COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant has passed its peak in Canada.

As provinces and territories adjust their public health measures, and as we transition away from the crisis phase, it is now time to move towards a more sustainable approach to long-term management of COVID-19.

This transition is possible because of a number of factors, including Canada’s high vaccination rates, the increasing availability and use of rapid tests to detect infection, decreasing hospitalization rates and growing domestic availability of therapeutics and treatments.

Yesterday, the Government of Canada announced a series of adjustments to the current border measures, representing the beginning of a phased easing of travel restrictions. The ability of the country to transition to a new phase at the border is a result of the actions of tens of millions of Canadians across the country who followed public health measures, including getting themselves and their families vaccinated.

As of February 28, 2022 at 12:01 a.m. EST: