Male Wanted On A Canada Wide Warrant For Breach Of Statutory Release

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of his breach of Statutory Release.

Mohammad Hassani is described as an East Asian male, 25 years of age, 5’10” (178cm), 141 lbs (64kgs) with black hair and brown eyes.

He is currently serving a four (4) year and five (5) month sentence for Possession of a Prohibited/Restricted Firearm with Ammunition X2.

The offender is known to frequent the Bradford, York Region, Durham Region and Toronto areas.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.