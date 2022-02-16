Messy Mix Of Wintry Weather Beginning This Afternoon

Special weather statement continued for:

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Haliburton,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago, Ont. (044120)

Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale, Ont. (044130)

Hazards:

Rain, 10 to 25 mm, this afternoon through tonight.

Snow overnight tonight and Thursday night. Snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 cm possible.

Reduced visibility in snow and blowing snow.

Icy and slippery surfaces.

When:

This afternoon through Friday morning.

Impacts:

Road closures are possible,

Discussion:

A low pressure system is expected to track northeast across Lake Erie and Lake Ontario Thursday night which will bring a messy mix of wintry precipitation to southern Ontario. Precipitation will likely begin as rain this afternoon and transition to snow overnight. As temperatures drop to below the freezing mark tonight or early Thursday morning, icy and slippery conditions are possible, as water on roadways and surfaces will freeze.

At this time the track of the low pressure system is uncertain, and as such precipitation type, timing and amounts may change.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry District office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.