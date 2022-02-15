A&W Launches First All Plant-Based Burger Build

Beyond Meat, Inc. and A&W Canada today unveiled the Jalapeno Lime Beyond Meat® Burger, A&W Canada’s first all plant-based burger offering available nationwide now through March 20. The two brands know the way to a Canadian’s heart is through their stomach, which is why they are introducing this delicious, new plant-based recipe to menus with a smokin’ deal.

The plant-based Jalapeno Lime Beyond Meat Burger features a 7 grain bun, tomato, lettuce, red onion, Beyond Burger® patty and a spicy, tangy Jalapeno lime aioli. The Beyond Burger patty is made from simple plant-based ingredients without GMOs, soy or gluten, and its 20g of protein is derived from peas.