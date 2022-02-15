A&W Launches First All Plant-Based Burger Build

Beyond Meat, Inc. and A&W Canada today unveiled the Jalapeno Lime Beyond Meat® Burger, A&W Canada’s first all plant-based burger offering available nationwide now through March 20. The two brands know the way to a Canadian’s heart is through their stomach, which is why they are introducing this delicious, new plant-based recipe to menus with a smokin’ deal.
The plant-based Jalapeno Lime Beyond Meat Burger features a 7 grain bun, tomato, lettuce, red onion, Beyond Burger® patty and a spicy, tangy Jalapeno lime aioli. The Beyond Burger patty is made from simple plant-based ingredients without GMOs, soy or gluten, and its 20g of protein is derived from peas.
“The Beyond Meat Burger has been a fan-favourite since day one, and we’re excited to offer our guests a new, fully plant-based option with delicious, bold flavours,” said Julia Cutt, Director, Brand Communications and Digital Marketing, A&W Canada. “Here just in time for Valentine’s Day, we’re confident the Jalapeno Lime Beyond Meat Burger will satisfy meat-eaters and plant-based lovers alike.”
“Through the debut of the Jalapeno Lime Beyond Meat Burger, we continue to excite and delight consumers with mouthwatering, no-compromise plant-based options – this time with an all plant-based build,” said Heena Verma, Marketing Director, Canada, Beyond Meat. “We are proud to collaborate with A&W Canada, our longtime partner, to make plant-based burgers that are better for people and the planet more widely accessible to Canadians.”
SOURCE Beyond Meat and A&W Canada