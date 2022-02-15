Cogeco To Connect Over 1,200 Homes And Businesses In Muskoka Lakes and Georgian Bay

Cogeco Connexion, a subsidiary of Cogeco Communication Inc. (TSX: CCA), is proud to announce that they are expanding its network infrastructure in the Township Georgian Bay and the Township of Muskoka Lakes. The $2.9 million infrastructure investment is part of the Improving Connectivity in Ontario (ICON) program through the Government of Ontario.

“The Township of Georgian Bay is excited about our collaboration with Cogeco to bring better internet to MacTier. Now, more than ever before, we find the internet part of most aspects of our life. Residents and businesses in MacTier will have better access to the digital economy, increased ability for communications with friends and family, and we will be able to provide our municipal buildings, including our library, with better connectivity. This will increase MacTier’s ability to be stronger and more sustainable,” said the Township of Georgian Bay Mayor Peter Koetsier.

“This is great news for residents of Muskoka Lakes. We are excited to learn that Cogeco Connexion will be providing the communities of Bala and Port Carling with internet speeds of up to 1Gbps. This is certainly a step in the right direction in an effort to increase broadband across Muskoka Lakes. We will continue to support local providers and advocate to all levels of government on the need to improve connectivity across the region.” said the Township of Muskoka Lakes Mayor Phil Harding.

This funding opportunity was announced by the Government of Ontario in 2020, with Cogeco receiving formal approval of funding for the project from ICON on February 3, 2022.

“We are proud that more than 1,200 homes, community groups, and businesses in MacTier, Bala, and Port Carling will benefit from Cogeco’s full range of services, including the most flexible television and high-speed Internet services with download speeds of up to 1Gbps,” said Matt Wickham, Vice President and General Manager, Ontario at Cogeco Connexion. “We applaud the government’s mission to connect all Ontarians and the collaboration between the provincial and municipal governments to help make this expansion possible. This investment is part of our mandate to ensure all Ontarians are connected to high-speed Internet, regardless of where they live.”