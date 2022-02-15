Marci Csumrik Named Orillia’s 2021 Citizen Of The Year

Marci Csumrik was named Orillia’s 2021 Citizen of the Year at a Council meeting on Feb. 14, 2022.

“On behalf of Orillia City Council and the Citizen of the Year selection panel, I’d like to congratulate Marci on being named the 2021 Citizen of the Year,” said Mayor Steve Clarke. “Marci’s extraordinary contributions to our Sunshine City are admirable. Her hard work, dedication and philanthropic involvements earn her respect with her peers, and we are truly lucky to have her in our community. A sincere thank you to all nominees for their contributions that add to the quality of life in our City.”

Csumrik, a local real estate agent, received several letters of support from nominators. She was described by her nominators as a true advocate of supporting local businesses, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. She supports and donates to numerous charities and not-for-profit organizations including The Sharing Place Food Centre, The Comfie Cat Shelter, the Orillia Youth Centre, The Orillia Museum of Art and History, and The Lighthouse. When Csumrik isn’t selling real estate, she tirelessly volunteers and is a member of the Orillia and Area Physician Recruitment and Retention Committee, the Orillia Business Women’s Association and the Orillia District Chamber of Commerce.

“She embodies the words volunteer and good citizen in so many ways,” said one nominator, Karen Bell.

“Marci is a community volunteer extraordinaire, humble and kind, an inspiration,” said Julie Cayley, another nominator.

The 2021 year was a particularly busy and philanthropic one for Csumrik, including her involvement in the creation of the Vern Herron Dental Fund, administered by the Orillia Youth Centre. This fund is available to the city’s most vulnerable youth and ensures they have access to a full range of dental care and orthodontic services.

Nominations for the 2021 Citizen of the Year Award were accepted between Nov. 29, 2021 and Jan. 6, 2022. This year’s nominees included Csumrik, the late Chris Bellchambers, Pam Carter, Angie Green-Hill, Nicole Hepinstall, Joyce Hird, Barbara MacLeod, Brian Stanton, and Glenn Wagner.

The selection panel consisted of former winners Mayor Steve Clarke (non-voting member), Michael Gordon, Fred Larsen, Stan Mathewson and Gill Tillmann, as well as Pure Country 106 morning host Carey Moran, Orillia Today reporter Frank Matys, and Kiwanis Club of Orillia president Heather Breckles.